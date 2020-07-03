Previous
Cheers! by gaf005
Photo 848

Cheers!

As Lockdown in England eases and pubs open tomorrow this porcelain figurine makes an appropriate subject for today's photo - and such a cheery chappie.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

George

Esther Rosenberg ace
That must have been hard for the English, they love their pubs. Happy for all of you bars are opening up. Cheers and be safe 🍻
July 3rd, 2020  
