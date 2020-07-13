Sign up
Photo 858
Twists, Twirls and Contrasts.
This spotted calla lily exhibits wonderful shapes and contours with rich colours.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
2
365
Canon EOS 77D
13th July 2020 5:34pm
