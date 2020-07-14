Previous
Noddy and Big Ears by gaf005
Noddy and Big Ears

This has been part of my wife's money-box collection for many years and when we retired and downsized many were donated to a charity but this is one of the favourites so came with us. A little worse for wear but really cute.
