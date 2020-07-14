Sign up
Noddy and Big Ears
This has been part of my wife's money-box collection for many years and when we retired and downsized many were donated to a charity but this is one of the favourites so came with us. A little worse for wear but really cute.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
859
