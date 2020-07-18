Previous
Anticipation by gaf005
Photo 863

Anticipation

A hint of red nasturtium protruding from this bud ready for full bloom tomorrow.
P.S. It has not been raining - I had just watered the hanging baskets.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

George

@gaf005
