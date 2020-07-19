Previous
What do you mean the hairdressers are now open by gaf005
Photo 864

What do you mean the hairdressers are now open

Walking on the South Downs this afternoon, on our 45th wedding anniversary, we came across magnificent sheep looking like this. With such a pose and Lockdown easing I couldn't resist this title.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

George

@gaf005
Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
many congratulations on such an enduring marriage. I hope you had a lovely day. A fine coat of wool - even if it looks like it might be quite difficult to see!
July 19th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Hahah.. he needs a good shave . And a Happy anniversary:-)
July 19th, 2020  
