Sleeping Beauty. by gaf005
Sleeping Beauty.

This tiny flowering plant is otherwise known as Creeping Woodsorrel, an invasive weed but quite beautiful and reputably edible with a lemony flavour often made into tea, and rich in vitamin C.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

George

@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
