Madness! by gaf005
Photo 873

Madness!

Why do they do it? Yes, that's a man in the midst of that crashing wave. Yes, he did survive and walked off but to my astonishment the woman watching then took his place to brave the waves. Insanity!
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Corinne ace
That is stupid indeed !
July 28th, 2020  
