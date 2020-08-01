Previous
Moat by gaf005
Photo 877

Moat

Pevensey castle in a scenic mood with the sun revealing a rich variety of shades of green.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

George

@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
240% complete

Helen Jane ace
It is looking quiet too. A lovely scene.
August 1st, 2020  
Corinne ace
A symphony in green !
August 1st, 2020  
