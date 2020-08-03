Sign up
Photo 879
Wrinkling
We've allowed some more cut flowers to shrivel and decay. The hues and textures have a distinct beauty.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
Patricia McPhail
ace
There is such beauty in every stage! Lovely colours !
August 3rd, 2020
