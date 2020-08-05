Previous
Ivy by gaf005
Photo 881

Ivy

This Kenilworth Ivy, a tiny flower growing between the flagstones in our back garden, bears a strange resemblance to Daisy Duck, Donald's girlfriend.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

George

@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
241% complete

Esther Rosenberg ace
Omg, you are right! Love this .
August 5th, 2020  
