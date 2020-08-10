Sign up
Photo 886
Dedication.
Exhausted from spending the day on the beach with our family, including two young grandsons, and much of it in the sea, we were sitting on a wall enjoying fish and chips in the sweltering heat when this runner flew past. Commitment.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
