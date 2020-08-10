Previous
Dedication. by gaf005
Dedication.

Exhausted from spending the day on the beach with our family, including two young grandsons, and much of it in the sea, we were sitting on a wall enjoying fish and chips in the sweltering heat when this runner flew past. Commitment.
