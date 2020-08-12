Previous
The Hare and the Tortoise. by gaf005
The Hare and the Tortoise.

The sun glowed amidst the evening mist and it was fascinating to watch a yacht gliding slowly along whilst the water skiers flew past showing off their skills.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

George

