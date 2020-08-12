Sign up
Photo 888
The Hare and the Tortoise.
The sun glowed amidst the evening mist and it was fascinating to watch a yacht gliding slowly along whilst the water skiers flew past showing off their skills.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
