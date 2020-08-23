Previous
Next
Spanish Dagger by gaf005
Photo 899

Spanish Dagger

This peculiar plant, a type of yukka, caught my eye on Eastbourne front this morning as we strolled along the promenade after church.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

George

@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise