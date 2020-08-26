Sign up
Photo 902
Windswept
On a blustery day with gleaming sunlight on the South Downs this grazing sheep seems oblivious to everything, but the leaning tree, bleached almost white, encapsulates the effect of the wind and sun over the years.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
902
photos
49
followers
61
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
26th August 2020 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
