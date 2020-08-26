Previous
Windswept by gaf005
Windswept

On a blustery day with gleaming sunlight on the South Downs this grazing sheep seems oblivious to everything, but the leaning tree, bleached almost white, encapsulates the effect of the wind and sun over the years.
26th August 2020

Photo Details

