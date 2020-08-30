Previous
Body Count

The Funfair was busier tonight with this ride providing lots of screams and scares as it hurled round at extreme angles. I was more than content to take photos rather than experience it personally! The name of the ride is rather worrying.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Corinne ace
Great night shot !
August 30th, 2020  
JudyG
Great shot. And good decision!
August 30th, 2020  
Jenn ace
Scary ride. Cool shot.
August 30th, 2020  
