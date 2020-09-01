Previous
Fading Light by gaf005
Photo 908

Fading Light

At the end of tonight's photoshoot the light was rapidly dwindling but still provided enough for this image through the gateway to Pevensey Castle.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

George

I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details

