Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 915
Have you any bread please?
This swan made a beeline for us, mistaking our cameras for a bag of bread. What a disappointment!
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
915
photos
48
followers
60
following
250% complete
View this month »
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
4th September 2020 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Ha ha, well great shot for you :)
September 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close