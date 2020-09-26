Sign up
Photo 933
Popped
The chrysanthemum in bud which I posted on 15th entitled 'anticipation' has now fulfilled its destiny and is in full bloom. As summer turns to autumn it glows beautifully outside our patio doors reminding us of the summer sun.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
