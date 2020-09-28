Sign up
Photo 935
Autumn's Delightful Decay 1
One of the wonders of this time of year is the seed pods which are left when the flowers fade, holding a beauty of their own with wonderful autumn shades, reflected in the harsh sunlight.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
JudyG
Beautiful! You are right about those autumn shades
September 28th, 2020
