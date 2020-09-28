Previous
Autumn's Delightful Decay 1 by gaf005
Photo 935

Autumn's Delightful Decay 1

One of the wonders of this time of year is the seed pods which are left when the flowers fade, holding a beauty of their own with wonderful autumn shades, reflected in the harsh sunlight.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

George

JudyG
Beautiful! You are right about those autumn shades
September 28th, 2020  
