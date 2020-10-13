Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 950
Seven Sisters Silhouette
This crow obligingly posed for me to position myself to shoot it with the Seven Sisters coastal cliffs in the background, but quickly flew off when I tried to move nearer for a closer take.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
950
photos
51
followers
63
following
260% complete
View this month »
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
13th October 2020 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 13th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
great silhouette
October 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close