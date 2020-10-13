Previous
Next
Seven Sisters Silhouette by gaf005
Photo 950

Seven Sisters Silhouette

This crow obligingly posed for me to position myself to shoot it with the Seven Sisters coastal cliffs in the background, but quickly flew off when I tried to move nearer for a closer take.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

George

@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
October 13th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
great silhouette
October 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise