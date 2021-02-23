Previous
Light and Hope by gaf005
Photo 1083

Light and Hope

On the day Boris Johnson announced our road to freedom from Lockdown these snowdrops, reflecting the sunlight, point to hope for the future.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details

Granny7 ace
So pretty, love the lighting.
February 23rd, 2021  
