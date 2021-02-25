Previous
Fulsome Fungus. by gaf005
Photo 1085

Fulsome Fungus.

A decaying tree stump provided a wonderful setting for this colourful fungus.
25th February 2021

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
