Photo 1085
Fulsome Fungus.
A decaying tree stump provided a wonderful setting for this colourful fungus.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1085
photos
64
followers
72
following
Views
4
365
DC-TZ200
25th February 2021 4:05pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
