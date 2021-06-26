Previous
Next
Intricate by gaf005
Photo 1206

Intricate

I have no idea what this flower is on Eastbourne sea front but the stamens are stunning in their complexity.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise