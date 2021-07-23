Sign up
Photo 1233
Radiant
An alternative view of yesterday's Gazania showing the incredible richness of the colour contrast within the flower. Oh, and the inevitable fly photobomb!
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
21st July 2021 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Those colors are beautiful
July 23rd, 2021
