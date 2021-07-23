Previous
Next
Radiant by gaf005
Photo 1233

Radiant

An alternative view of yesterday's Gazania showing the incredible richness of the colour contrast within the flower. Oh, and the inevitable fly photobomb!
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
337% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Those colors are beautiful
July 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise