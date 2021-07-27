Previous
Next
Cleavers by gaf005
Photo 1237

Cleavers

The clue is in the name. They latch on to you and stick, and are considered to be weeds. They also come from the same family as coffee and can be used to create less caffeinated versions.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise