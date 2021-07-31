Sign up
Photo 1241
Recycled
What do you do with old redundant telephone boxes, now that everyone has mobile phones? Serve speciality coffee from them, of course! Brilliant!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
bkb in the city
Very cool
July 31st, 2021
