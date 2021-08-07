Previous
Next
Bent by gaf005
Photo 1248

Bent

Walking up some winding paths, I came across this equally winding branch of a tree.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
It’s amazing how bent and twisted some branches get
August 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise