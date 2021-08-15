Previous
Next
Scar. by gaf005
Photo 1256

Scar.

A beautiful view of Derbyshire spoiled somewhat by a cement works.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise