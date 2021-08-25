Sign up
Photo 1266
Joseph
When I first saw this figure from the distance, on a very hot day, I thought it might be some sort of statue on the seafront, and then it moved! What a glorious coat of many colours!
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
0
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1266
photos
76
followers
73
following
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
