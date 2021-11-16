Previous
Angel's Trumpet by gaf005
Angel's Trumpet

These may look heavenly and are therefore sought-after ornamental plants but they are in fact extremely toxic.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
