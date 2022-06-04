Previous
Tangled by gaf005
Photo 1549

Tangled

I decided to capture this hedgerow beauty before tonight's storm demolished it.
4th June 2022

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is probably a clever move ;-) Well capture, gorgeous flower
June 4th, 2022  
