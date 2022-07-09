Previous
Shades by gaf005
Photo 1584

Shades

This pretty petunia in a friend's garden was a gorgous purple. The camera never lies eh?
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a pretty flower, love all the dots. Great close up.
July 9th, 2022  
