Photo 1584
Shades
This pretty petunia in a friend's garden was a gorgous purple. The camera never lies eh?
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
1
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a pretty flower, love all the dots. Great close up.
July 9th, 2022
