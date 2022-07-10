Previous
Summer sun. by gaf005
Photo 1585

Summer sun.

On a scorching day, the bright sunlight brought out the contrast between the buddleia and the clear blue sky.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
