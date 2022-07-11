Previous
Next
A Light Meal by gaf005
Photo 1586

A Light Meal

In Brighton Royal Pavilion this incredible chandelier, weighing nearly a ton, hangs in the dining room where King George IV dined in the 1820's, supported by a specially strengthened structure within the dome. An incredible sight.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
434% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise