Photo 1586
A Light Meal
In Brighton Royal Pavilion this incredible chandelier, weighing nearly a ton, hangs in the dining room where King George IV dined in the 1820's, supported by a specially strengthened structure within the dome. An incredible sight.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
