Photo 2236
Translucent
The sporadic sunshine appeared momentarily and burned a burnished beauty through the leaves of the tree in next door's garden.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st April 2024 12:57pm
