Previous
Photo 2235
Oh no!
I thought I had eradicated all the dandelions in the front garden but I spotted one protruding today. Ah well, at least it provided a good photo opportunity.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
2
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2235
photos
102
followers
72
following
612% complete
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
20th April 2024 7:23pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
April 20th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Lovely indeed and nice detail
April 20th, 2024
