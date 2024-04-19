Previous
Elephants Ears. by gaf005
Elephants Ears.

The Bergenia is eye-catching amongst the spring flowers.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
vaidas ace
I also like the structure of the stem too
April 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 19th, 2024  
