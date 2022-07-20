Sign up
Photo 1595
Bottle Brush
The bulbs have shot up and erupted in magenta tendrils.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful, like some kind of sea creature.
July 20th, 2022
