Photo 1631
Formation
The media reports that the Red Arrows are in disarray but there was nothing wrong with their configuration in this display.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
8
1
365
Canon EOS 77D
20th August 2022 5:37pm
Phil Sandford
ace
Other than there’s only 7 this year (for the reasons being reported) other than the major events, Queen’s Jubilee, when they’re back to a 9 ship.
August 25th, 2022
