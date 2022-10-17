Previous
Clutter by gaf005
Photo 1683

Clutter

In this beautiful scene at Nymans National Trust I found no less than 11 sightseers enjoying the beauty of the place but littering my photograph so felt dutybound to remove them to restore the serenity of the surroundings.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
