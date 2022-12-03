Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1731
Fallen
The only remaining roses, as we enter December, were cut and brought in so I could prune the rose bush, and now they are crinkled and dropping petals onto the table.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1731
photos
86
followers
78
following
474% complete
View this month »
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
3rd December 2022 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close