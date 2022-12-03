Previous
Fallen by gaf005
Fallen

The only remaining roses, as we enter December, were cut and brought in so I could prune the rose bush, and now they are crinkled and dropping petals onto the table.
3rd December 2022

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
