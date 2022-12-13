Previous
Next
Cascade by gaf005
Photo 1741

Cascade

The hanging Christmas lights looked magnificent from below, along with the reflections in the windows - no photograph can do justice to the effect.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
476% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a neat pov
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise