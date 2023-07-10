Sign up
Previous
Photo 1950
Expanse
We had a wonderful day out at Bewl Water which holds more than 31 billion litres of water, enough for one gallon for every man, woman and child on earth. And looks stunning.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
10th July 2023 3:20pm
Privacy
Public
Suzanne
ace
I had to look up Bewl Water as I had no idea where it is. Interesting and your photo of it is excellent.
July 10th, 2023
