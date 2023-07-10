Previous
Expanse by gaf005
Photo 1950

Expanse

We had a wonderful day out at Bewl Water which holds more than 31 billion litres of water, enough for one gallon for every man, woman and child on earth. And looks stunning.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
534% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I had to look up Bewl Water as I had no idea where it is. Interesting and your photo of it is excellent.
July 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise