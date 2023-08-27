Previous
Hop it. by gaf005
Hop it.

The roof top view of the multiple chimneys of the Oast Houses where hops are dried at Sissinghurst Castle make an interesting skyline.
Peter Dulis
interesting
August 27th, 2023  
