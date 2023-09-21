Sign up
Previous
Photo 2023
Hedgerow.
These tiny flowers of such beauty, belonging to the common Snowberry, were dotted throughout the thicket.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
6
3
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2023
photos
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
21st September 2023 5:35pm
Suzanne
I don't know these lovely flowers. Wonderful clarity
September 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
Beautiful!
September 21st, 2023
Corinne C
Nice close up, they look like little bells
September 21st, 2023
Dawn
Beautiful
September 21st, 2023
Helen Jane
they are very charming
September 21st, 2023
Peter Dulis
nice one
September 21st, 2023
