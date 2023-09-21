Previous
Hedgerow. by gaf005
Photo 2023

Hedgerow.

These tiny flowers of such beauty, belonging to the common Snowberry, were dotted throughout the thicket.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
I don't know these lovely flowers. Wonderful clarity
September 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
September 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice close up, they look like little bells
September 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
September 21st, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
they are very charming
September 21st, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
