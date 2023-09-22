Previous
Graybeard by gaf005
Photo 2024

Graybeard

On our walk this afternoon, some areas of Old Man's Beard were a tangled mess and some, like this, looked wonderful, especially in the sunlight. Just like the real thing I suppose!
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
554% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
September 22nd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful!
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise