Duo by gaf005
Duo

Just two of the many ships gracing the horizon off Eastbourne on a beautiful peaceful late summer afternoon.
23rd September 2023

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne
I like the lines and liners
September 23rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Nice pic!
September 23rd, 2023  
