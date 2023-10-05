Previous
Hairy by gaf005
Hairy

I don't know what this delightful little flower is but I was pleased to capture it with the background of the deep blue of the Michaelmas daisies.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dawn ace
A lovely colour
October 5th, 2023  
