Previous
Small beginnings. by gaf005
Photo 2036

Small beginnings.

It's the time of year to be reminded that, 'Mighty Oaks from tiny acorns grow'.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Very nice capture.
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise