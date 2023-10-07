Previous
Foretaste by gaf005
Foretaste

Autumn colours are almost among us as the trees start to turn colour.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Louise & Ken
Simply beautiful lighting!
October 7th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Such beautiful light
October 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Gorgeous lighting.
October 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely light
October 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I love the line it forms. A great Fall image.
October 7th, 2023  
