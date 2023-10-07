Sign up
Previous
Photo 2039
Foretaste
Autumn colours are almost among us as the trees start to turn colour.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
5
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Louise & Ken
Simply beautiful lighting!
October 7th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Such beautiful light
October 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
Gorgeous lighting.
October 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely light
October 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I love the line it forms. A great Fall image.
October 7th, 2023
